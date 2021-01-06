Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) a C$32.00 Price Target

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a C$32.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$43.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

