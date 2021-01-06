Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.16

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 34930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

