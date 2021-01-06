Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.33

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.33 and traded as high as $83.29. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 738,234 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

