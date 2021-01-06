Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS FGROY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.71.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.