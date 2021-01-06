Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.77.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of RY traded up C$1.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,739. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4799995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,592.15. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Insiders have sold a total of 15,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,601 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

