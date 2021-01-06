RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Up 0.4%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.09. 381,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 348,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,834,000.

