Ruff (RUFF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $700,867.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Ruff has a market cap of $7.58 million and $700,867.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00046104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00313510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.69 or 0.02864684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.