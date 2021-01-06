Rusoro Mining Ltd. (RML.V) (CVE:RML) Shares Down 12.5%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (RML.V) (CVE:RML)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 57,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (RML.V) Company Profile (CVE:RML)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds a 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

