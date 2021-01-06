Ryan J. Watts Sells 88,334 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,701. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

