Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.94

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 3028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

