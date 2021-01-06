Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.14

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ryerson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ryerson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ryerson by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

