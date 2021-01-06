Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 684493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -242.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

