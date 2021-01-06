SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.65 ($11.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

SFQ stock opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.52. SAF-Holland SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €11.52 ($13.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $513.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

