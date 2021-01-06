Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85,516.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $85,516.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.