Safe Tops One Day Volume of $80,007.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $80,007.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

