Safe Trading Down 2.9% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $80,007.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

