SafeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $720,145.62 and approximately $38.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,574.72 or 0.99896861 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00269705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00485150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00144719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

