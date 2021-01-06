Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) Trading 25% Higher

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,300,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 675,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

