Saipem’s (SAPMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

