SalmonSwap (SAL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SalmonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. SalmonSwap has a market capitalization of $114,308.42 and approximately $3,867.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded up 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SalmonSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap (SAL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll . The official website for SalmonSwap is salmonswap.io

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalmonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SalmonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SalmonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.