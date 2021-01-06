Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (BATS:LSLT) Trading 0% Higher

Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (BATS:LSLT) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.37. 655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.