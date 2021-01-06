SaluS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,315.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, SaluS has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $23.49 million and $13,315.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $23.20 or 0.00063733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,261.89 or 0.99602082 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

