Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Trading Up 8.9%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 268,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 190,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

