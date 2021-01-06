Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.62.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

