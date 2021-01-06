Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.62.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.