Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01)

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.44 ($31.10).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €28.78 ($33.86) on Wednesday. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.36.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

