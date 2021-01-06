Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $11.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the highest is $11.66 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SNY opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sanofi by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

