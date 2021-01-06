Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.82

Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.82 and traded as low as $78.86. Sanofi (SAN.PA) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 1,708,408 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.69 ($118.46).

Get Sanofi (SAN.PA) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.82.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi (SAN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi (SAN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.