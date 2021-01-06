Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.08

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.08 and traded as high as $36.16. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 268,274 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

