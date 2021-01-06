Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.83

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $28.50. Saputo shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 1,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

