Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.73. 1,557,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,404,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
