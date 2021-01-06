Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.73. 1,557,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,404,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.