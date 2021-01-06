Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

BFS stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $737.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

