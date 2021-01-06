Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Shares Up 5.3%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 103,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

