Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.50. Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 437,388 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £122.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48.

In related news, insider Cliff Holloway acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57). Also, insider Martin Diggle acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

