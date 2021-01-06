ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 5.9%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 135,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 204,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.
A number of analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The company has a market cap of $729.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.
In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $472,089 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in ScanSource by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 280,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 48,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
