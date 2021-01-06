ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 5.9%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 135,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 204,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $729.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $472,089 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in ScanSource by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 280,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 48,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

