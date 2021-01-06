Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 3%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.28 ($0.38). 1,133,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,658,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.20 ($0.39).

The firm has a market cap of £266.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.23.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)

