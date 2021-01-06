Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,966.91

Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,966.91 and traded as high as $3,445.00. Schroders plc (SDR.L) shares last traded at $3,413.00, with a volume of 157,289 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,251.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,966.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

