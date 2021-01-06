Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,171.00

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,171.00 and traded as high as $2,368.95. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,345.00, with a volume of 5,013 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,171 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,061.50. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

