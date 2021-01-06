Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.15

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 10732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

SWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

