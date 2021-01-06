Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Trading Down 5.5%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.59 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SJ)

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co, Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

