Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 33579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 394,056 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

