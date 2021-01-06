Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $247,076.81 and $6,203.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00112070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00490281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00239063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.