Scotiabank Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$30.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE STLC traded up C$2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,732. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.