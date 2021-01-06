scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 297,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 156,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. scPharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.