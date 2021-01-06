Scry.info (DDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,661.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $878,545.27 and $18,661.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.