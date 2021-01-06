SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.76

SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and traded as high as $123.50. SDI Group plc (SDI.L) shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 254,644 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.53 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13.

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

