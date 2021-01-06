Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Up 8.9%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 220,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 257,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.