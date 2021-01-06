SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 6% Higher

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.47. 949,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 802,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 303,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,614,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 540,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 114,211 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

