Secret (SCRT) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Secret has a total market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $782,354.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00268344 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042244 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.67 or 0.01772449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000934 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.