Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Up 9.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.48. 128,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 80,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
