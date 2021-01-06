Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Up 9.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.48. 128,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 80,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,314,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 146.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 166.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.