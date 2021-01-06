Seele-N Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.51 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $16.51 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.